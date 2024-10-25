West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.87 EPS

West Fraser Timber (NYSE:WFG – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($1.03) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.87), Yahoo Finance reports. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. West Fraser Timber had a return on equity of 3.83% and a net margin of 2.23%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share.
West Fraser Timber Trading Up 2.0 %
Shares of West Fraser Timber stock traded up $1.93 on Friday, reaching $97.43. The company had a trading volume of 293,765 shares, compared to its average volume of 160,060. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $92.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.40. The firm has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -80.89 and a beta of 1.16. West Fraser Timber has a 1 year low of $64.11 and a 1 year high of $102.40.
West Fraser Timber Cuts Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a $0.237 dividend. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th. West Fraser Timber’s payout ratio is -77.69%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Report on WFG
About West Fraser Timber
West Fraser Timber Co Ltd., a diversified wood products company, engages in manufacturing, selling, marketing, and distributing lumber, engineered wood products, pulp, newsprint, wood chips, and other residuals and renewable energy. It offers spruce-pine-fir, douglas fir-larch, hem-fir, and southern yellow pine lumber, treated wood products, medium density fiberboard panels and plywood, oriented strand board, and laminated veneer lumber wood products, as well as particleboards.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than West Fraser Timber
- Best ESG Stocks: 11 Best Stocks for ESG Investing
- Texas Roadhouse Stock Steering for New Highs This Year
- What Are Dividends? Buy the Best Dividend Stocks
- Monopar Therapeutics Skyrockets 400% on Licensing Deal
- Short Selling: How to Short a Stock
- Tractor Supply Stock Pulls Back: A Prime Buying Opportunity
Receive News & Ratings for West Fraser Timber Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for West Fraser Timber and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.