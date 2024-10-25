Celtic (LON:CCP) Share Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

Celtic plc (LON:CCP – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 162.73 ($2.11) and traded as low as GBX 150.26 ($1.95). Celtic shares last traded at GBX 155 ($2.01), with a volume of 4,720 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price target on Celtic from GBX 190 ($2.47) to GBX 202 ($2.62) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Get Celtic alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Celtic

Celtic Price Performance

Celtic Company Profile

The stock has a market cap of £146.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 620.00 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50-day moving average is GBX 179.18 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 162.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.32, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

(Get Free Report)

Celtic plc, through its subsidiary, Celtic F.C. Limited, operates a professional football club in the United Kingdom. The company operates through three segments: Football and Stadium Operations, Merchandising, and Multimedia and Other Commercial Activities. It is involved in the operation of a professional football club covering various activities, including football operations and investment; operation of the Celtic FC Youth Academy; match ticketing; merchandising; partner programs; marketing and brand protection; multimedia; stadium operations; facilities and property; catering and hospitality; public and supporter relations; and human resources.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celtic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celtic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.