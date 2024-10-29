Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.100-1.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of $875.0 million-$925.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.1 billion. Qorvo also updated its Q3 guidance to $1.10-1.30 EPS.

Qorvo Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of QRVO stock traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.48. 2,660,966 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,350,667. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $104.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $107.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -137.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.45. Qorvo has a 52-week low of $80.62 and a 52-week high of $130.99.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Qorvo had a positive return on equity of 14.92% and a negative net margin of 0.66%. The company’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.99 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

QRVO has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Qorvo from $105.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen raised shares of Qorvo to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Qorvo from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Qorvo from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $119.86.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Qorvo news, VP Gina Harrison sold 689 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.67, for a total transaction of $74,184.63. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 21,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,325,779.67. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc engages in development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless, wired, and power markets. It operates through three segments: High Performance Analog (HPA), Connectivity and Sensors Group (CSG), and Advanced Cellular Group (ACG). The HPA segment supplies radio frequency and power management solutions for automotive, defense and aerospace, cellular infrastructure, broadband, and other markets.

Further Reading

