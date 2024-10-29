Short Interest in Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO) Grows By 31.4%

Mustang Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:MBIO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 502,000 shares, a growth of 31.4% from the September 30th total of 382,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,720,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mustang Bio
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mustang Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 9.95% of the company’s stock.
Mustang Bio Trading Down 2.7 %
NASDAQ:MBIO traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $0.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 823,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,582,243. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.68 million, a P/E ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.96. Mustang Bio has a one year low of $0.13 and a one year high of $1.97.
About Mustang Bio
Mustang Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on translating medical breakthroughs in cell and gene therapies into potential cures for hematologic cancers, solid tumors, and rare genetic diseases. Its pipeline focuses on gene therapy programs for rare genetic disorders, chimeric antigen receptor (CAR) engineered T cell (CAR T) therapies for hematologic malignancies, and CAR T therapies for solid tumors.
