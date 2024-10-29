Short Interest in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP) Grows By 33.3%

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,200 shares, a growth of 33.3% from the September 30th total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Stock Performance

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock remained flat at $10.60 during mid-day trading on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 200 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,679. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV has a 1 year low of $10.21 and a 1 year high of $10.64. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day moving average is $10.53.

Institutional Trading of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV stock. Clear Street LLC boosted its position in shares of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc. (NASDAQ:THCP – Free Report) by 40.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 101,027 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,007 shares during the period. Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV accounts for approximately 0.0% of Clear Street LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Clear Street LLC owned about 1.00% of Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV worth $1,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 33.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV

Thunder Bridge Capital Partners IV Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Great Falls, Virginia.

