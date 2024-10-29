Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU) Stock Price Down 1.3% – What’s Next?

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) traded down 1.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $15.42 and last traded at $15.80. Approximately 201 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 87% from the average daily volume of 1,590 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.00.

Meritage Hospitality Group Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $16.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $104.60 million, a PE ratio of 32.25 and a beta of 0.06.

Meritage Hospitality Group (OTCMKTS:MHGU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). Meritage Hospitality Group had a return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 0.88%. The company had revenue of $172.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $172.20 million. Research analysts predict that Meritage Hospitality Group Inc. will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Meritage Hospitality Group

Meritage Hospitality Group Inc operates quick-service and casual dining restaurants. The company operates restaurants under the Wendy's, Morning Belle, and Stan's Tacos, as well as Taco John's brand names in Arkansas, Connecticut, Florida, Georgia, Indiana, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee, Texas, and Virginia.

