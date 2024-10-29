Transcontinental (OTCMKTS:TCLCF) Shares Up 4.6% – Time to Buy?

Transcontinental Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCLCF – Get Free Report)’s share price rose 4.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $12.30 and last traded at $12.30. Approximately 200 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average daily volume of 200 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.76.

Transcontinental Stock Up 4.6 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $12.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.22.

Transcontinental Company Profile

Transcontinental Inc engages in the flexible packaging business in Canada, the United States, Latin America, the United Kingdom, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through Packaging, Printing, and Media sectors. The Packaging sector engages in the extrusion, lamination, printing, and converting packaging solutions; and manufacturing and recycling flexible plastic, including rollstock, bags and pouches, coextruded films, shrink films and bags, and advanced coatings.

See Also

