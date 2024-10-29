Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF) Short Interest Up 19.1% in October

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (OTCMKTS:CTSDF – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 328,000 shares, an increase of 19.1% from the September 30th total of 275,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 21.4 days.

Converge Technology Solutions Price Performance

OTCMKTS:CTSDF remained flat at $2.30 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 159,997 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,631. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.27 and a 200 day moving average of $3.40. Converge Technology Solutions has a 1-year low of $1.93 and a 1-year high of $4.44.

Converge Technology Solutions Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.0109 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 27th.

Converge Technology Solutions Company Profile

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. provides software-enabled IT and cloud solutions in the United States and Canada. Its solutions approach delivers advanced analytics, artificial intelligence, application modernization, cloud, cybersecurity, digital infrastructure, and digital workplace offerings to clients across various industries.

