Evotec (ETR:EVT) Stock Price Up 8.6% – What’s Next?

Evotec SE (ETR:EVT – Get Free Report)’s stock price traded up 8.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as €7.06 ($7.67) and last traded at €7.06 ($7.67). 1,871,717 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 38% from the average session volume of 1,360,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at €6.50 ($7.07).

The stock’s 50-day moving average is €6.07 and its 200-day moving average is €8.18. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.81. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.05.

Evotec SE operates as drug discovery and development partner for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry worldwide. The company is developing pharmaceutical products in various therapeutic areas, such as autoimmune diseases, cancer, CNS diseases, diabetes, fibrosis, immunology, infectious diseases, kidney diseases, liver diseases, pain and inflammation, rare diseases, respiratory diseases, tuberculosis, and women's health.

