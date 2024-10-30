QUASA One Day Volume Hits $474.83 (QUA)

QUASA (QUA) traded 48.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 29th. QUASA has a market cap of $76,862.00 and $474.83 worth of QUASA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, QUASA has traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar. One QUASA token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00007008 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72,290.60 or 1.00104720 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00012099 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00006989 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000055 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000790 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00005980 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $45.14 or 0.00062508 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000036 BTC.

QUASA Token Profile

QUA is a token. Its genesis date was October 20th, 2021. QUASA’s total supply is 1,018,212,870 tokens and its circulating supply is 83,033,799 tokens. QUASA’s official Twitter account is @quasagroup. The official website for QUASA is quasa.io. The official message board for QUASA is quasa.io/media/category/quasanews. The Reddit community for QUASA is https://reddit.com/r/quasagroup and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling QUASA

According to CryptoCompare, “QUASA (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. QUASA has a current supply of 1,018,212,870 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of QUASA is 0.00188836 USD and is up 3.83 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $493.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quasa.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QUASA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QUASA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy QUASA using one of the exchanges listed above.

