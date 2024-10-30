Short Interest in CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD) Rises By 41.6%

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,600 shares, an increase of 41.6% from the September 30th total of 8,900 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 6,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.9 days.

CEA Industries Stock Performance

Shares of CEAD stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.78. 14,158 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,154. CEA Industries has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $11.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.25. The firm has a market cap of $5.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

CEA Industries (NASDAQ:CEAD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.76 million during the quarter. CEA Industries had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 26.52%.

CEA Industries Company Profile

CEA Industries Inc provides environmental control, and other technologies and services to the controlled environment agriculture (CEA) industry worldwide. It offers floor plans and architectural design for cultivation facilities; licensed mechanical, electrical, and plumbing engineering services for commercial scale environmental control systems that are specific to cultivation facilities; and process cooling systems and other climate control systems.

