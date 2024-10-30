Hino Motors (OTCMKTS:HINOY) Shares Down 4.1% – What’s Next?

Hino Motors, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:HINOY – Get Free Report) shares were down 4.1% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $28.92 and last traded at $28.92. Approximately 152 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 77% from the average daily volume of 650 shares. The stock had previously closed at $30.16.

Hino Motors Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.30 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.52.

Hino Motors Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hino Motors, Ltd. manufactures and sells large commercial vehicles under the Hino brand worldwide. It offers trucks and buses; and light commercial vehicles and passenger vehicles, as well as various engines, service parts, etc. The company was founded in 1910 and is headquartered in Hino, Japan. Hino Motors, Ltd.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hino Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hino Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.