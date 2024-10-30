Short Interest in Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF) Expands By 42.5%

Ennis, Inc. (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 781,200 shares, a growth of 42.5% from the September 30th total of 548,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 165,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.7 days. Approximately 3.2% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut Ennis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Ennis Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of EBF stock traded up $0.01 on Tuesday, reaching $20.61. The company had a trading volume of 139,048 shares, compared to its average volume of 126,742. The stock has a market capitalization of $535.53 million, a PE ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.99 and its 200 day moving average is $21.99. Ennis has a one year low of $18.88 and a one year high of $25.75.

Ennis (NYSE:EBF – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, September 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $99.04 million for the quarter. Ennis had a net margin of 10.15% and a return on equity of 11.64%.

Ennis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 11th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Ennis’s dividend payout ratio is 62.50%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ennis

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Ennis during the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Ennis during the second quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mather Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Ennis during the second quarter worth approximately $72,000. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ennis by 97.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,849 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 1,895 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ennis in the 3rd quarter valued at $103,000. 74.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ennis

Ennis, Inc manufactures and sells business forms and other business products in the United States. The company offers snap sets, continuous forms, laser cut sheets, tags, labels, envelopes, integrated products, jumbo rolls, and pressure sensitive products under the Ennis, Royal Business Forms, Block Graphics, 360º Custom Labels, ColorWorx, Enfusion, Uncompromised Check Solutions, VersaSeal, Ad Concepts, FormSource Limited, Star Award Ribbon Company, Witt Printing, B&D Litho, Genforms, PrintGraphics, Calibrated Forms, PrintXcel, Printegra, Forms Manufacturers, Mutual Graphics, TRI-C Business Forms, Major Business Systems, Independent Printing, Hoosier Data Forms, Hayes Graphics, Wright Business Graphics, Wright 360, Integrated Print & Graphics, the Flesh Company, Impressions Direct, and AmeriPrint brands.

Featured Articles

