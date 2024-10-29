Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) Issues Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) updated its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 3.250-3.450 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 3.470. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.4 billion-$2.6 billion. Electronic Arts also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 7.040-7.650 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on EA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $148.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $165.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $170.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Friday. UBS Group upped their price target on Electronic Arts from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.76.

Shares of NASDAQ EA traded up $1.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $145.62. 2,701,368 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,049,727. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $144.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $38.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.79. Electronic Arts has a 52-week low of $119.92 and a 52-week high of $153.51.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The game software company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.21 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 16.34%. Equities research analysts expect that Electronic Arts will post 5.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.88, for a total transaction of $372,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 56,747 shares in the company, valued at $8,448,493.36. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 7,384 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.91, for a total value of $1,106,935.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 31,190 shares in the company, valued at $4,675,692.90. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,770 shares of company stock worth $3,652,410 over the last quarter. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

