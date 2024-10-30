ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS) Releases FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of 1.610-1.630 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 1.620. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.8 billion-$1.8 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.8 billion. ExlService also updated its FY24 guidance to $1.61-$1.63 EPS.

EXLS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on ExlService from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of ExlService from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $35.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of ExlService from $38.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of ExlService in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on ExlService from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.86.

ExlService stock traded up $0.28 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.02. 838,947 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 939,580. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.55. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.45. ExlService has a 52 week low of $25.34 and a 52 week high of $40.77.

ExlService (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.01. ExlService had a return on equity of 22.92% and a net margin of 10.45%. The company had revenue of $448.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that ExlService will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares in the company, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Vivek Jetley sold 2,015 shares of ExlService stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $72,036.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 326,642 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,677,451.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Rohit Kapoor sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.18, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,424,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,541,593.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 134,875 shares of company stock worth $4,716,859. 3.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. It also provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

