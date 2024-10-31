Solidarity Wealth LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Solidarity Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,559 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 266 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International makes up approximately 1.9% of Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Solidarity Wealth LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $6,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 2,682 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,570,000 after purchasing an additional 719 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets grew its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International by 6.2% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 28,128 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $37,447,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mettler-Toledo International in the second quarter worth $685,000. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the 1st quarter valued at $2,169,000. Finally, Capstone Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 132.3% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC now owns 985 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after buying an additional 561 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on MTD. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,375.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. StockNews.com upgraded Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,150.00 to $1,300.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $1,400.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,510.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,363.75.

Insider Activity at Mettler-Toledo International

In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,884,514. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Mettler-Toledo International news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,401.00, for a total value of $350,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,884,514. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,422.97, for a total value of $1,422,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,044,459.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSE MTD opened at $1,302.12 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.63 billion, a PE ratio of 35.83, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1,407.95 and its 200 day moving average is $1,394.29. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a twelve month low of $953.28 and a twelve month high of $1,546.93.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $9.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.00 by $0.65. The firm had revenue of $946.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $929.13 million. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 20.95% and a negative return on equity of 575.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $10.19 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 40.34 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mettler-Toledo International



Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

