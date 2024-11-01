American Water Works (NYSE:AWK) Updates FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 5.650-5.750 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 5.680. The company issued revenue guidance of -. American Water Works also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 5.250-5.300 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of American Water Works to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of American Water Works from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $127.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Bank of America reiterated an “underperform” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Monday, October 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $124.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $164.00 price target on shares of American Water Works in a report on Thursday, September 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $140.00.

NYSE AWK opened at $138.11 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. American Water Works has a 12 month low of $113.34 and a 12 month high of $150.68. The company has a market capitalization of $26.91 billion, a PE ratio of 27.35, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $142.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.11.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 21.77% and a return on equity of 9.84%. Research analysts forecast that American Water Works will post 5.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 12th will be issued a $0.765 dividend. This represents a $3.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.59%.

In other American Water Works news, Director Martha Clark Goss sold 710 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.85, for a total value of $101,423.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,268,308. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,700 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.5 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

