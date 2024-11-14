Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) Shares Bought by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT – Free Report) by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 700 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $2,358,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Caterpillar in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Caterpillar in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Caterpillar during the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in Caterpillar in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2,160.0% during the 2nd quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 113 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.98% of the company’s stock.

Caterpillar Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $2.64 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $389.71. The stock had a trading volume of 372,674 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,611,060. The company has a market capitalization of $188.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.10. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $241.81 and a 1-year high of $418.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $379.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $353.59.

Caterpillar Announces Dividend

Caterpillar ( NYSE:CAT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.33 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $16.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.37 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 16.26% and a return on equity of 59.09%. Caterpillar’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.52 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 21.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Monday, October 21st will be given a dividend of $1.41 per share. This represents a $5.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 21st. Caterpillar’s payout ratio is 26.15%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson acquired 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $338.59 per share, for a total transaction of $33,859.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at $962,272.78. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Caterpillar news, Director Gerald Johnson bought 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $338.59 per share, with a total value of $33,859.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,272.78. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO William E. Schaupp sold 968 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.98, for a total value of $368,788.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $642,332.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,749 shares of company stock valued at $9,251,912 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $376.00 to $434.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Barclays upped their price objective on Caterpillar from $315.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley cut Caterpillar from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $349.00 to $332.00 in a report on Monday, October 14th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Caterpillar from $445.00 to $435.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Caterpillar from $299.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $365.33.

Caterpillar Profile

Caterpillar Inc manufactures and sells construction and mining equipment, off-highway diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives in worldwide. Its Construction Industries segment offers asphalt pavers, compactors, road reclaimers, forestry machines, cold planers, material handlers, track-type tractors, excavators, telehandlers, motor graders, and pipelayers; compact track, wheel, track-type, backhoe, and skid steer loaders; and related parts and tools.

