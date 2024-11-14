TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF) Shares Purchased by Sargent Investment Group LLC

Sargent Investment Group LLC grew its holdings in TeraWulf Inc. (NASDAQ:WULF – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 201,040 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,040 shares during the quarter. Sargent Investment Group LLC owned about 0.05% of TeraWulf worth $941,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aspect Partners LLC acquired a new position in TeraWulf in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in TeraWulf by 57.7% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 7,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 2,912 shares during the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in TeraWulf during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. ARS Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of TeraWulf during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. acquired a new position in TeraWulf during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.49% of the company’s stock.

WULF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on shares of TeraWulf from $6.00 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of TeraWulf in a report on Monday, October 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of TeraWulf in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Northland Securities increased their price objective on TeraWulf from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.21.

Shares of WULF stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $7.11. 12,127,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 21,156,039. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.33. TeraWulf Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.94 and a 1-year high of $9.30.

TeraWulf (NASDAQ:WULF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.73 million. TeraWulf had a negative return on equity of 17.02% and a negative net margin of 41.88%. Equities research analysts forecast that TeraWulf Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

TeraWulf Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a digital asset technology company in the United States. The company develops, owns, and operates bitcoin mining facilities in New York and Pennsylvania. It is also involved in the provision of miner hosting services to third-party entities. The company was founded in 2021 and is headquartered in Easton, Maryland.

