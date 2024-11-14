Curi RMB Capital LLC Cuts Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Curi RMB Capital LLC cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Free Report) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 80,217 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 569 shares during the quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $21,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. PEAK6 Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 17.5% in the first quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC now owns 942 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 144,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,999,000 after buying an additional 9,825 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,179,000. BDF Gestion acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $1,727,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 7.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 175,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,686,000 after acquiring an additional 12,804 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.77% of the company’s stock.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock opened at $272.96 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $259.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $248.61. The stock has a market cap of $80.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 12-month low of $232.77 and a 12-month high of $277.58.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.12. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 21.66% and a return on equity of 97.06%. The company had revenue of $3.97 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.55 earnings per share. Illinois Tool Works’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 31st. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.90%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on ITW shares. Barclays boosted their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Argus upgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $281.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $257.30.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment in the United States and internationally. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products.

