Financial Advocates Investment Management Has $704,000 Holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ)

Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management’s holdings in ProShares UltraPro QQQ were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. lifted its holdings in shares of ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 98.5% during the second quarter. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. now owns 665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $68,000. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 153.8% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Fairfield Financial Advisors LTD bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter worth $148,000.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $70.93 on Friday. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $35.40 and a twelve month high of $85.20. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.51.

ProShares UltraPro QQQ Increases Dividend

About ProShares UltraPro QQQ

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a dividend of $0.2302 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th. This is an increase from ProShares UltraPro QQQ’s previous dividend of $0.22.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

