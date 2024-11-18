Holistic Financial Partners Acquires 98 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Holistic Financial Partners increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 551 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Holistic Financial Partners’ holdings in BlackRock were worth $523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. GLOBALT Investments LLC GA now owns 1,121 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,064,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its position in BlackRock by 3.8% in the third quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 1,494 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,419,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC lifted its position in BlackRock by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 1,820 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,728,000 after buying an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Concord Asset Management LLC VA now owns 462 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mechanics Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mechanics Financial Corp now owns 1,947 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.69% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on BlackRock from $864.00 to $914.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on BlackRock in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI raised their price target on BlackRock from $1,040.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on BlackRock from $960.00 to $1,040.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,000.00 to $1,070.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,019.62.

BlackRock Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BLK opened at $1,047.37 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 5.06 and a quick ratio of 5.06. BlackRock, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $708.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,068.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.22 billion, a PE ratio of 25.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $969.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $871.62.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 11th. The asset manager reported $11.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $10.42 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.03 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 31.37% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 43.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, Director Mark Wiedman sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $900.00, for a total value of $10,800,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,832,000. This trade represents a 64.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Featured Stories

