Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $13.19 EPS

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday. The specialty retailer reported $15.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $13.19, Briefing.com reports. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.31% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $236.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.82 EPS. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Alibaba Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:BABA traded up $0.34 during trading on Monday, reaching $88.93. 6,497,314 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,645,086. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.35. Alibaba Group has a 52-week low of $66.63 and a 52-week high of $117.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $98.18 and its 200-day moving average is $85.70.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently issued reports on BABA shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $106.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $88.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Loop Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $135.00 to $130.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.53.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.