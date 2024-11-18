Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,924,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 87,566,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,869.8 days.

Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 6.1 %

OTCMKTS GNZUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.

About Guangzhou Automobile Group

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of vehicles and motorcycles, and parts and components; and provision of commercial and financial services in Mainland China and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Vehicles and Related Operations, and Others.

