Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF) Short Interest Update

Guangzhou Automobile Group Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GNZUF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 98,924,600 shares, an increase of 13.0% from the October 15th total of 87,566,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 6,869.8 days.
Guangzhou Automobile Group Trading Up 6.1 %
OTCMKTS GNZUF traded up $0.02 during trading on Monday, reaching $0.38. 8,300 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,514. Guangzhou Automobile Group has a fifty-two week low of $0.27 and a fifty-two week high of $0.49. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.37.
About Guangzhou Automobile Group
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Guangzhou Automobile Group
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Is Monolithic Power Systems a Screaming Buy After Near 40% Drop?
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Applied Materials Market Capitulates: Now is the Time to Buy
- What Percentage Gainers Tell Investors and Why They Don’t Tell the Whole Story
- 3 Ultra-High Dividend Yield Stocks for the New Year
Receive News & Ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guangzhou Automobile Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.