Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Given New $92.00 Price Target at Piper Sandler

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $79.00 to $92.00 in a research report issued on Monday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the food distribution company’s stock. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.64% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on PFGC. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Performance Food Group from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $93.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $87.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $94.27.

Shares of Performance Food Group stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $83.15. 158,507 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,027,131. Performance Food Group has a 52-week low of $61.40 and a 52-week high of $89.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a fifty day moving average of $80.06 and a 200-day moving average of $72.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The food distribution company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $15.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.22 billion. Performance Food Group had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 16.66%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total transaction of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The trade was a 28.20 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott E. Mcpherson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.64, for a total transaction of $1,866,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 149,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,185,774.32. This trade represents a 14.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 37,000 shares of company stock worth $2,756,920. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Atria Investments Inc raised its stake in shares of Performance Food Group by 79.3% during the first quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 29,208 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $2,180,000 after buying an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $6,843,000. Aigen Investment Management LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 56.1% in the third quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 16,974 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 6,099 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,913,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 27.9% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,150,291 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $142,170,000 after purchasing an additional 469,500 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

