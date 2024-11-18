MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 41,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $4,839,000. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF makes up approximately 3.5% of MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IJR. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 50.6% in the 3rd quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 407.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. HWG Holdings LP bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 285.6% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period.

IJR stock opened at $120.56 on Monday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $95.20 and a 12 month high of $126.72. The firm has a market cap of $87.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $116.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.50.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

