MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

MidAtlantic Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $518,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $51,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $55,000.

Get Vanguard S&P 500 ETF alerts:

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

VOO stock opened at $539.00 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $529.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $508.85. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $413.98 and a 1-year high of $551.73. The firm has a market cap of $488.31 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.