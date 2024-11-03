Private Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI)

Private Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Albertsons Companies, Inc. (NYSE:ACI – Free Report) by 2.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,271 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Albertsons Companies were worth $1,280,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ACI. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Albertsons Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 108.4% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,230 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 2,948.4% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 2,801 shares during the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in Albertsons Companies by 133.3% in the first quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd now owns 4,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Albertsons Companies in the second quarter valued at approximately $126,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on ACI. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 18th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on Albertsons Companies from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $27.25 price objective on shares of Albertsons Companies in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Melius Research raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Melius raised shares of Albertsons Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albertsons Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $23.58.

Albertsons Companies stock opened at $18.66 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.91, a PEG ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.49. Albertsons Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $23.47. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $18.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Albertsons Companies last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $18.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $18.47 billion. Albertsons Companies had a net margin of 1.25% and a return on equity of 49.50%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Albertsons Companies, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 28th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, October 28th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.57%. Albertsons Companies’s payout ratio is currently 28.07%.

Albertsons Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of food and drug stores in the United States. The company's food and drug retail stores offer grocery products, general merchandise, health and beauty care products, pharmacy, fuel, and other items and services. It also manufactures and processes food products for sale in stores.

