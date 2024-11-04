1,582 Shares in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Bought by CWA Asset Management Group LLC

CWA Asset Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Free Report) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VAW. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 95.8% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 391,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,394,000 after purchasing an additional 191,430 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 287,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,429,000 after acquiring an additional 8,070 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 979.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 113,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,160,000 after acquiring an additional 102,798 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 41,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,947,000 after acquiring an additional 574 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 601.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 38,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,831,000 after purchasing an additional 32,850 shares during the period.
Vanguard Materials ETF Stock Performance
Shares of VAW stock traded up $1.63 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.39. 7,231 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,668. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.96. Vanguard Materials ETF has a twelve month low of $167.39 and a twelve month high of $215.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.98.
About Vanguard Materials ETF
Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.
