FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume – Still a Buy?

FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 399,347 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 31% from the previous session’s volume of 576,337 shares.The stock last traded at $38.79 and had previously closed at $38.75.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FORM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. TD Cowen cut their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $60.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of FormFactor from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. StockNews.com cut shares of FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of FormFactor from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.38.

FormFactor Stock Performance

Insider Transactions at FormFactor

The company’s 50-day moving average price is $44.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a current ratio of 4.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.27 and a beta of 1.12.

In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.28, for a total value of $181,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 530,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,010,897.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Jorge Titinger sold 6,770 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.94, for a total transaction of $283,933.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $543,961.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,770 shares of company stock valued at $650,294. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FORM. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. LRI Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of FormFactor in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 3,951.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 1,541 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of FormFactor by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. 98.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About FormFactor

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, metrology systems, thermal systems, and cryogenic systems to semiconductor companies and scientific institutions in the United States, Taiwan, South Korea, China, Europe, Japan, Malaysia, Singapore, and internationally.

Further Reading

