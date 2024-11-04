Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. Acquires 1,679 Shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT)

Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT – Free Report) by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,679 shares during the period. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $7,000,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 13.9% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 31.2% during the second quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,693 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.0% during the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 155 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 187.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 92 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Information Technology ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $1,238,000.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VGT traded up $1.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $587.94. 97,685 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 459,710. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $580.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $561.86. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $425.99 and a 1 year high of $612.05. The stock has a market cap of $74.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.30 and a beta of 1.41.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

