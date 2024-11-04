Leeward Financial Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Leeward Financial Partners LLC cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 143 shares during the quarter. Leeward Financial Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $404,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Eastern Bank purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Triad Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6,350.0% during the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 387 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $94.06. The company had a trading volume of 409,257 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,122,929. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $74.51 and a twelve month high of $99.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $96.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.14.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

