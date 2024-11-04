MBX Biosciences (NYSE:MBX) Shares Gap Down – Time to Sell?

Shares of MBX Biosciences, Inc. (NYSE:MBX – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $22.46, but opened at $21.87. MBX Biosciences shares last traded at $22.26, with a volume of 2,898 shares traded.
A number of analysts have commented on MBX shares. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, Guggenheim assumed coverage on MBX Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company.
MBX Biosciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of precision peptide therapies for the treatment of endocrine and metabolic disorders. Its lead product candidate is MBX 2109, a parathyroid hormone peptide prodrug, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial designed as a potential long-acting hormone replacement therapy for the treatment of chronic hypoparathyroidism.
