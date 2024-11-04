The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Services of America Inc.

Capital Investment Services of America Inc. reduced its position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,879 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 10,199 shares during the quarter. TJX Companies makes up about 2.4% of Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Capital Investment Services of America Inc.’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $25,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TJX. Stablepoint Partners LLC lifted its stake in TJX Companies by 0.3% during the third quarter. Stablepoint Partners LLC now owns 26,922 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,164,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TJX Companies by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 3,330 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,507 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $295,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wambolt & Associates LLC raised its stake in TJX Companies by 1.4% during the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 6,791 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $751,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

TJX Companies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE TJX traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $112.04. The company had a trading volume of 826,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,199,116. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $116.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $110.07. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 billion, a PE ratio of 27.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.26 and a 1-year high of $121.13.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 63.19% and a net margin of 8.56%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. TJX Companies’s revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.23%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TJX has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen increased their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of TJX Companies from $114.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $126.76.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

About TJX Companies

(Free Report)

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

