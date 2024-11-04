Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. Sells 5,500 Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. decreased its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Free Report) by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 153,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,500 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $28,376,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in The PNC Financial Services Group in the third quarter valued at about $12,548,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 15,758 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,913,000 after purchasing an additional 1,299 shares in the last quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Equity Investment Corp boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the first quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 682,532 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,297,000 after buying an additional 22,188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 108.5% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 20,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,336,000 after buying an additional 10,743 shares during the last quarter. 83.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO William S. Demchak sold 1,242 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.27, for a total transaction of $236,315.34. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 544,765 shares in the company, valued at approximately $103,652,436.55. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Martin Pfinsgraff sold 859 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.12, for a total value of $159,877.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $170,299.80. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 13,279 shares of company stock valued at $2,418,591 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PNC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $180.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $212.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $204.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Bank of America upgraded shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $185.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Compass Point cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.71.

The PNC Financial Services Group Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of PNC stock traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $187.56. 225,156 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,847,544. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.56 and a fifty-two week high of $196.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $183.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $169.65. The firm has a market cap of $74.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.82, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.13.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.30 by $0.19. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 14.97% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $5.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.60 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 13.34 EPS for the current year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 16th will be issued a $1.60 dividend. This represents a $6.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 16th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.10%.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group segments. The company's Retail Banking segment offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposit; residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, credit cards, education loans, and personal and small business loans and lines of credit; and brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services.

