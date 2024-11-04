Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) Releases Q4 Earnings Guidance

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.76 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.86. The company issued revenue guidance of +1.5-2.5% yr/yr to ~$1.55-1.57 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.57 billion. Church & Dwight also updated its FY 2024 guidance to 3.420-3.420 EPS.

Church & Dwight Stock Performance

Shares of CHD traded down $1.89 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $102.86. 832,523 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,369,986. Church & Dwight has a 1-year low of $86.23 and a 1-year high of $110.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.03.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 19.86% and a net margin of 13.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Church & Dwight will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Church & Dwight Announces Dividend

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.2838 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Church & Dwight’s payout ratio is 34.77%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Church & Dwight from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Church & Dwight from $107.00 to $105.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Church & Dwight in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Church & Dwight from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Church & Dwight from $114.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $108.10.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on CHD

Church & Dwight Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorizers, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; cold shortening and relief products under the ZICAM brand; oral care products under the THERABREATH brand; and acne treatment products under the HERO brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.