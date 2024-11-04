Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Stock Holdings Cut by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,553,300 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 34,000 shares during the quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $64,881,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CMCSA. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,584 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,277,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Comcast by 3.1% during the third quarter. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,445 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the period. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,829 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $243,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Comcast by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,754 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Saxon Interests Inc. increased its holdings in Comcast by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Saxon Interests Inc. now owns 13,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Comcast alerts:

Comcast Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ CMCSA traded down $0.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $43.01. 2,993,583 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,602,814. The company has a market cap of $166.56 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $40.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.72. Comcast Co. has a one year low of $36.43 and a one year high of $47.11.

Comcast Announces Dividend

Comcast ( NASDAQ:CMCSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The cable giant reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.06. Comcast had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business had revenue of $32.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.78 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.08 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Comcast’s payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CMCSA shares. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research raised their price target on Comcast from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Comcast from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank upgraded Comcast from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $47.75 to $48.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.75.

View Our Latest Research Report on CMCSA

About Comcast

(Free Report)

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Residential Connectivity & Platforms, Business Services Connectivity, Media, Studios, and Theme Parks segments. The Residential Connectivity & Platforms segment provides residential broadband and wireless connectivity services, residential and business video services, sky-branded entertainment television networks, and advertising.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMCSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.