Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 58.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,214 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Continuum Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 394 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Colgate-Palmolive by 150.4% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 666 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Colgate-Palmolive during the 2nd quarter worth about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CL has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $100.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic raised Colgate-Palmolive to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $121.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.11.

Colgate-Palmolive Price Performance

Shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock opened at $93.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.46. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $74.22 and a 12 month high of $109.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.25 billion, a PE ratio of 26.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.42.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 18th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. Colgate-Palmolive’s payout ratio is 57.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Sally Massey sold 15,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.28, for a total value of $1,636,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,942 shares in the company, valued at $1,439,929.76. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Martina Hundmejean sold 2,313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $240,228.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,220,874.30. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,490 shares of company stock worth $4,486,063 in the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

