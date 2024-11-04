Dominion Energy (NYSE:D) Issues FY 2024 Earnings Guidance

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2024 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 2.680-2.830 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 2.770. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Dominion Energy also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 3.250-3.540 EPS.

Dominion Energy Stock Down 2.1 %

D stock traded down $1.25 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $57.74. 2,802,396 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,392,992. The company has a market cap of $48.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.05, a PEG ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.87 and its 200-day moving average is $54.14. Dominion Energy has a 12 month low of $43.53 and a 12 month high of $61.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

Get Dominion Energy alerts:

Dominion Energy (NYSE:D – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.18 billion. Dominion Energy had a return on equity of 7.69% and a net margin of 11.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Dominion Energy will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Dominion Energy Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.6675 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $2.67 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.62%. Dominion Energy’s payout ratio is currently 140.53%.

Several brokerages have recently commented on D. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Dominion Energy in a report on Friday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $58.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Dominion Energy from $53.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Dominion Energy from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Dominion Energy from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Dominion Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.40.

View Our Latest Research Report on Dominion Energy

Dominion Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Dominion Energy, Inc produces and distributes energy in the United States. It operates through three operating segments: Dominion Energy Virginia, Dominion Energy South Carolina, and Contracted Energy. The Dominion Energy Virginia segment generates, transmits, and distributes regulated electricity to approximately 2.8 million residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental customers in Virginia and North Carolina.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Dominion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dominion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.