Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. Sells 73 Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. lessened its position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $601,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in DE. Pineridge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Deere & Company by 725.0% in the first quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC now owns 66 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Fairscale Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Livelsberger Financial Advisory bought a new stake in shares of Deere & Company during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new position in Deere & Company in the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Centennial Bank AR increased its stake in Deere & Company by 420.0% in the second quarter. Centennial Bank AR now owns 104 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. 68.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Deere & Company Stock Performance

Shares of DE stock opened at $400.42 on Monday. Deere & Company has a 12-month low of $340.20 and a 12-month high of $420.47. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $400.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $385.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85. The company has a market cap of $109.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.66, a PEG ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.93.

Deere & Company Dividend Announcement

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.29 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.66. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 36.71% and a net margin of 14.69%. The company had revenue of $11.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.94 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $10.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Deere & Company will post 25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be paid a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.06%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $360.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Deere & Company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $400.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $465.00 to $448.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Deere & Company from $402.00 to $389.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Hsbc Global Res lowered Deere & Company from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $420.69.

About Deere & Company

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

