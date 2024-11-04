Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by QRG Capital Management Inc.

QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 48,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $25,482,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $55,000. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 481.0% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOO traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $524.74. The company had a trading volume of 733,891 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,235,336. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $522.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $503.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $475.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $398.21 and a one year high of $538.76.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

