Head-To-Head Comparison: Turnstone Biologics (NASDAQ:TSBX) versus Kyverna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYTX)

Kyverna Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Kyverna Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Kyverna Therapeutics 0 1 7 1 3.00 Turnstone Biologics 0 1 1 0 2.50

Kyverna Therapeutics presently has a consensus price target of $28.71, suggesting a potential upside of 447.98%. Turnstone Biologics has a consensus price target of $2.13, suggesting a potential upside of 348.79%. Given Kyverna Therapeutics’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Kyverna Therapeutics is more favorable than Turnstone Biologics.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Kyverna Therapeutics $7.03 million 32.10 -$60.37 million N/A N/A Turnstone Biologics $19.31 million 0.56 -$55.20 million ($3.50) -0.13

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics”s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Turnstone Biologics has higher revenue and earnings than Kyverna Therapeutics.

Profitability

This table compares Kyverna Therapeutics and Turnstone Biologics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Kyverna Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Turnstone Biologics N/A -85.18% -72.25%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

18.1% of Kyverna Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 52.5% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by institutional investors. 32.1% of Turnstone Biologics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Kyverna Therapeutics beats Turnstone Biologics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Kyverna Therapeutics



Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing cell therapies for patients suffering from autoimmune diseases. Its lead product candidate is KYV-101, an autologous CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate for the treatment of patients with lupus nephritis and systemic sclerosis that is in Phase I clinical trial; and for myasthenia gravis and multiple sclerosis that is in Phase II clinical trial. The company is also developing KYV-201, an allogeneic CD19 CAR T-cell product candidate that is in preclinical stage to treat multiple autoimmune diseases. In addition, it is developing product candidates to treat other autoimmune diseases, such as inflammatory bowel disease that includes Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. has a license and collaboration agreement with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to research and develop an allogeneic CD19-directed CAR cell therapy product; and with Kite to research and develop programs for the treatment, diagnosis, and prevention of autoimmune, inflammatory, and allogeneic stem cell transplant inflammatory diseases. The company was formerly known as BAIT Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. in October 2019. Kyverna Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Emeryville, California.

About Turnstone Biologics



Turnstone Biologics Corp., a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing medicines to treat and cure patients with solid tumors. The company's lead product includes TIDAL-01 that is in Phase 1 clinical trials for the treatment of breast cancer, colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer and uveal melanoma, as well as an investigator sponsored trials to treat colorectal cancer, head and neck cancer, and cutaneous and non-cutaneous melanomas. It is also developing TIDAL-02, which is in preclinical development for the treatment of solid tumors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in LA Jolla, California.

