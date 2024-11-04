Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) Stock Position Lifted by PDS Planning Inc

PDS Planning Inc grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 5.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,571,627 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,956 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 7.4% of PDS Planning Inc’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. PDS Planning Inc’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $82,998,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 101.2% during the second quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth about $33,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2,458.6% during the second quarter. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC now owns 742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF stock traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $50.51. The company had a trading volume of 3,726,158 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,463,830. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52-week low of $43.29 and a 52-week high of $53.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $51.64 and a 200 day moving average of $50.60.

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Profile

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.