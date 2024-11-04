Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. Has $536,000 Stock Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 149.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 750 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc.’s holdings in Netflix were worth $536,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.2% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 4,158 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $2,525,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its stake in Netflix by 53.3% in the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 722 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management boosted its stake in Netflix by 3.5% in the first quarter. Smith Salley Wealth Management now owns 1,491 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $906,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in Netflix by 29.6% in the first quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $1,216,000 after buying an additional 457 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in Netflix by 491.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 5,059 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after buying an additional 4,203 shares in the last quarter. 80.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX stock traded up $2.79 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $758.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 504,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,686,339. The company has a market cap of $324.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.25. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $712.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $664.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Netflix, Inc. has a 12 month low of $429.61 and a 12 month high of $773.00.

In other Netflix news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,043,019.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Netflix news, insider David A. Hyman sold 20,656 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $605.13, for a total value of $12,499,565.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 31,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,128,159.30. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 1,278 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $614.44, for a total value of $785,254.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,043,019.60. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 209,810 shares of company stock worth $142,049,542. 1.76% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NFLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on Netflix from $625.00 to $780.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Netflix from $760.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Netflix from $590.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $780.00 to $800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Netflix currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $748.15.

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and games across various genres and languages. The company also provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, TV set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

