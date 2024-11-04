Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM) Shares Sold by Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.

Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. cut its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 374,600 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the period. Salesforce accounts for 0.7% of Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th largest position. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $102,532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Salesforce by 26.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 14,376,536 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $4,329,925,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044,611 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $910,220,000. Swedbank AB purchased a new position in Salesforce during the first quarter worth approximately $874,748,000. Veritas Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 3rd quarter worth $733,805,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Salesforce by 48.3% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,906,877 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,518,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,922,674 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, COO Brian Millham sold 60,522 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $18,156,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.62, for a total value of $352,268.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 117,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,585,731.22. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 148,303 shares of company stock valued at $42,024,385. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:CRM traded down $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $294.01. 562,545 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,247,208. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $204.69 and a fifty-two week high of $318.71. The company has a market capitalization of $281.07 billion, a PE ratio of 51.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $273.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $263.18.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The CRM provider reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.22 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 7.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. Salesforce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.83%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CRM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. FBN Securities upgraded shares of Salesforce to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $342.00 price target on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $265.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target (up from $300.00) on shares of Salesforce in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $313.37.

Salesforce Profile

Salesforce, Inc provides Customer Relationship Management (CRM) technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. The company's service includes sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and artificial intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer support at scale.

