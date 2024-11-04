Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 4.250-4.350 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 4.070. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.2 billion-$4.2 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.0 billion. Hologic also updated its FY25 guidance to $4.25-4.35 EPS.

Hologic Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HOLX traded up $1.39 during trading on Monday, hitting $83.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,327,689 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,582,480. The company has a market capitalization of $19.45 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a current ratio of 3.99. Hologic has a fifty-two week low of $66.93 and a fifty-two week high of $84.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $80.99 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.02.

Get Hologic alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HOLX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Leerink Partners lowered their price objective on Hologic from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Hologic in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hologic from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Hologic from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $82.00 price target on shares of Hologic in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $87.50.

Insider Activity at Hologic

In related news, insider Brandon Schnittker sold 476 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.11, for a total transaction of $39,560.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $310,415.85. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hologic Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment. The company operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health. It provides Aptima molecular diagnostic assays to detect the infectious microorganisms; Aptima viral load assays for Hepatitis B virus, Hepatitis C virus, human immunodeficiency virus, and human cytomegalo virus; Aptima bacterial vaginosis and candida vaginitis assays for the diagnosis of vaginitis; Aptima SARS-CoV-2 and Panther Fusion SARS-CoV-2 assays to detect SARS-CoV-2; ThinPrep System for cytology applications; and Rapid Fetal Fibronectin Test that assists physicians in assessing the risk of pre-term birth.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.