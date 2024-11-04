Oasis Network Market Capitalization Tops $406.60 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 4th. One Oasis Network token can currently be bought for $0.0576 or 0.00000085 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Oasis Network has traded 13.2% lower against the dollar. Oasis Network has a market cap of $406.60 million and approximately $13.72 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2,401.69 or 0.03538517 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000481 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00033511 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.60 or 0.00005304 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00009945 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.01 or 0.00010331 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00001655 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0425 or 0.00000063 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.91 or 0.00005758 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

ROSE is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Oasis Network’s official message board is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.05975438 USD and is down -0.38 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 149 active market(s) with $16,888,833.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars.

