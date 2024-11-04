Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Issues Q1 2025 Earnings Guidance

Posted by on Nov 4th, 2024

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANMGet Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 1.300-1.400 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 1.440. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.9 billion-$2.0 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.0 billion. Sanmina also updated its Q1 guidance to $1.30-$1.40 EPS.

Sanmina Price Performance

Shares of SANM stock traded up $1.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $72.80. 410,559 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 421,097. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $67.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.37. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.89. Sanmina has a fifty-two week low of $43.40 and a fifty-two week high of $76.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th.

View Our Latest Analysis on SANM

Insider Buying and Selling at Sanmina

In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total transaction of $585,225.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,836,849.15. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total transaction of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,632 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,760. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Sanmina Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.

Read More

Earnings History and Estimates for Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM)

Receive News & Ratings for Sanmina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanmina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.