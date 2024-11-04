Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM) Releases Q1 Earnings Guidance

Sanmina (NASDAQ:SANM – Get Free Report) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.40 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.925-$2.025 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.00 billion.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of Sanmina from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th.
Sanmina Trading Up 2.0 %
Insider Transactions at Sanmina
In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Jure Sola sold 82,328 shares of Sanmina stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $5,735,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,198,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,506,043.98. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Alan Mcwilliams Reid sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $585,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,679 shares in the company, valued at $1,836,849.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,632 shares of company stock worth $6,644,760. 3.09% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Sanmina Company Profile
Sanmina Corporation provides integrated manufacturing solutions, components, products and repair, logistics, and after-market services worldwide. It operates in two businesses, Integrated Manufacturing Solutions; and Components, Products and Services. The company offers product design and engineering, including concept development, detailed design, prototyping, validation, preproduction, manufacturing design release, and product industrialization; assembly and test services; direct order fulfillment and logistics services; after-market product service and support; and supply chain management services, as well as engages in the manufacturing of components, subassemblies, and complete systems.
