EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY) Hits New 1-Year High – Time to Buy?

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:ESLOY – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $122.46 and last traded at $121.14, with a volume of 32762 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $117.28.

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme Stock Up 3.3 %

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $116.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $113.12.

About EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme

EssilorLuxottica Société anonyme designs, manufactures, and distributes ophthalmic lenses, frames, and sunglasses in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and North America. It operates through Professional Solutions and Direct to Consumer segments. The company offers lens under the Essilor, Varilux, Crizal, Eyezen, Stellest, Xperio, Transitions, Ray-Ban, Oakley, Barberini, KODAK Lens, Nikon, Shamir, eyexpert, iWear, Humanware, and Optifog brands.

